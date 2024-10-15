NBA Analyst Gives Detroit Pistons Favorable 2025 Record Prediction
Coming off an offseason where numerous parts of the organization were revamped, improvement will be a top priority for the Detroit Pistons this upcoming season. After finishing with the NBA's worst record last year, one analyst expects the new-look squad to take a respectable step forward in 2025.
Before a fresh season gets underway, John Hollinger of The Athletic gave his predictions for how the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings will shape up. Among those taking the biggest leap was the Pistons. Hollinger has them finishing in 11th place with 28 wins. While this would mean just missing the play-in tournament, it would double their win total from last season.
The Pistons cleaned house after the season, after the one-year sideline reign of Monty Williams proved disastrous and the four years of the Troy Weaver administration saw zero progress in accumulating either talent or draft capital. Former New Orleans and Brooklyn exec Trajan Langdon took over the front office, while no-nonsense J.B. Bickerstaff is the new head coach.
A 14-win increase in one season will be no small feat. Especially for a team that didn't bring in any star-level players or highly-touted prospects. That said, Hollinger's prediction isn't that far out of the realm of possibility.
While Detroit didn't nab any high-end talent, Trajan Langdon did collect an assortment of veterans who provide complementary skill sets to the roster's young core. Also, the Pistons brought in JB Bickerstaff to replace Monty Williams as head coach. Given his track record with the Cleveland Cavaliers, it's fair to assume he can help the organization get out of the basement of the Eastern Conference.
There are also other numerous factors to look at when discussing the Pistons' chances of climbing the standings. One of them being that multiple teams in the East are in a race to the bottom, giving Detroit a chance to leap ahead of them.
Between new changes and young players getting a year older, the Pistons could emerge as a dark horse team to be in the mix for a play-in spot in 2025.