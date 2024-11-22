NBA Fans Buzzing Over Hornets-Pistons Overtime Thriller
For the second straight game, it seemed the Detroit Pistons were headed for another blowout loss.
Facing the Charlotte Hornets for the second time this season, the Pistons looked rusty after getting the last couple of days off.
Detroit trailed by as many as 12 points in the first quarter. They wouldn’t let the game get too far out of reach, as the Hornets were up 63-59 through the first half of action.
Hornets sophomore Brandon Miller matched LaMelo Ball’s 18 points through the first two quarters of action. It was clear the Pistons had their hands full with the standout backcourt.
In the third quarter, the Pistons’ starting five went scoreless outside of Cade Cunningham. After getting outscored by ten points, it seemed the game was getting out of reach for Detroit. Unless they could minimize turnovers and start making some shots, Detroit was bound to take on another lopsided loss.
Tobias Harris came alive with 11 points in the fourth quarter, shooting a perfect 4-4 from the field. With the Pistons holding LaMelo Ball to just 2-6 shooting from the field, they had an opportunity to outscore the Hornets 30-16 in the fourth quarter. The game was tied at 109 at the end of regulation.
For the second time this season, the Pistons and the Hornets had a matchup going down to the wire. And stars on both sides would miss the action. LaMelo Ball fouled out one second into OT. Cade Cunningham was ruled out for the game due to an injury.
In overtime, the Pistons saw Jaden Ivey score seven of their 12 points. Brandon Miller accounted for eight of his team’s 14. Once again, the game came down to the final play, where the Pistons attempted to get the ball back off of a missed free throw. They were unsuccessful in doing so, leading to a 123-121 loss.
NBA Fans React to Pistons’ Loss vs. Hornets
@Theree_Cone: You could choose any random day of the NBA season, and there’s a 90% chance the Pistons are playing in a down-to-the-wire thriller that night
@MobHoops: How Piston fans feel after watching the pistons lose game after game and not break their TV:
@WorldWideWob: Just another Pistons game.
@NBAMemes: Pistons and Hornets in crunch time 🔥
@Dom_2k: We are ~3 years away from the pistons hornets conference finals.