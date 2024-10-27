NBA Fans Hit Pistons With Moral Victory After Loss vs Celtics
Just months after winning the 2024 NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics have proven a championship hangover isn’t in the cards for their 2024-2025 campaign.
The Detroit Pistons were the third team to find out on Saturday night.
Although most sportsbooks' point spreads in favor of Boston suggested a blowout was on the horizon, the Pistons once again proved they are no longer that same team that went 14-68 just a season ago.
Still, they remain searching for their first victory of the year.
Despite being down as many as 23 points through the first half, the Pistons never rolled over and threw in the towel on the second night of a back-to-back set. Coming out in the third quarter, the Pistons outscored the Celtics by ten points. They managed to climb within one point going into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the Pistons and the Celtics went back and forth. The lead changed over a handful of times, with both teams leading by as many as six points at one point.
Just when the Pistons were within arm’s reach of a victory, they struggled to fully come away with the win. While they fell short with a 124-118 loss, NBA fans on social media issued Detroit a moral victory for their efforts against the defending champions.
NBA Fans React to Pistons vs Celtics
@DubsBetterrr: Everyone watching the Pistons almost beat the Celtics every year
@00selm: celtics and pistons randomly these past 2 seasons
@StoolGreenie: Much respect to the Pistons for making Tatum actually have to play in the 4th for the first time this season
@KeithSmithNBA: Pistons are 0-3, but they're right there. Vastly improved team from a year ago.
@Three_Cone: Sucks that the Pistons are sitting at 0-3 because they have been worlds better than last season and have just barely fallen short against some good teams
The Pistons will get Sunday off before hitting the road for a Monday night matchup against the Miami Heat. After going winless through their first week of action, the Pistons hope they can start their next slate on the right foot.