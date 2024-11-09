NBA Fans Praise Cade Cunningham’s Heroics in Epic Pistons Win vs Hawks
After returning from Charlotte following a dramatic finish on the wrong side of the score, the Detroit Pistons hosted the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.
Looking to get back in the winner’s circle, the Pistons came out with a chip on their shoulder early against Atlanta. Through the first quarter, Detroit collected a lead as high as 17 points.
In the second quarter, the Pistons were out in front by nearly 25 points. It seemed a blowout was brewing in Detroit, and Cade Cunningham’s playmaking was at the forefront of it all.
The veteran guard finished the first half with ten assists. He tied an NBA season-high in the first-half assist category, joining Nikola Jokic, James Harden, and Domantas Sabonis.
Coming out for the second half, the Pistons led 66-53. Atlanta managed to narrow down the lead to ten points heading into the fourth quarter. Suddenly, a scoring punch from the Hawks allowed them to come back from a 14-point lead in the final quarter and get out in front.
With a little over ten seconds left, the Pistons trailed by one. Detroit head coach JB Bickerstaff would draw up a play to get Cunningham an opportunity to get the Pistons a game-winning basket. He got it, but there was time left on the clock for the Hawks to get a final possession of their own.
As expected, Trae Young handled the ball before attacking Detroit in the paint. Instead of letting off a shot of his own—or drawing a foul—Young made a quick pass underneath the basket. Cade Cunningham, after making the biggest play of the game on offense, made the biggest play of the game on defense by blocking the final shot.
The buzzer went off, and the Pistons were victorious with a 122-121 win.
NBA Fans React to Cade Cunningham’s Big Night
@Pistons__Talk: All the “Cade Cunningham isn’t a PG” people are real quiet right now 🤫
@ToTheBasketPod: Cade Cunningham wins it for the Pistons with the game-saving block!
@nsitto2: CLUTCH PLAYER
@MobHoops: Cade Cunningham just got his 3rd straight triple double 👀
@LeeSince95: Cade Cunningham cant close in 4th huh??? He’s not a star huh??? WHY IS IT SO QUIET ON THIS APP NOW?? WHERE YOU AT PISTONS “FANS”. TALK TO ME !! YALL WAS LOUD THE OTHER DAY!!!
@RealBullyBall: CADE CUNNINGHAM MVP