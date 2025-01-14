NBA Fans Praise Cade Cunningham's Dominant Showing vs Knicks
Another night at Madison Square Garden this season called for a tough January battle for the Detroit Pistons against the New York Knicks.
Cade Cunningham and his squad got off to a quick start, leading 37-26 through the first quarter. For most of the first half, the Pistons were in control. A big second-quarter showing by Jalen Brunson and the Knicks resulted in a 37-22 quarter before the half.
At halftime, the Pistons trailed by a small margin of four points. Going into the intermission, the All-Star-hopeful Cunningham had just seven points on 3-10 shooting from the field.
A major second-half performance was in store for the young guard.
Checking in for eight minutes in the third quarter, Cunningham made 70 percent of his shots from the field. He scored 18 of the Pistons’ 36 third-quarter points.
Once again, a big run for Detroit allowed for them to get out in front and start pulling away with a small lead. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Pistons were up 95-90 over New York.
In crunch time, Cunningham continued to shine. The Pistons’ starting five totaled 13 points in the fourth quarter. Cunningham scored all but two of those baskets. Meanwhile, the veteran sharpshooter Malik Beasley came off the bench for four minutes to drill in nine points. Two of his makes were from beyond the arc, and both of them came within under one minute to help put the game away.
Cunningham finished the game with 36 points, two rebounds, and four assists in 32 minutes. The Pistons defeated the Knicks 124-119. Detroit moves to 21-19 on the season.
Meanwhile, Cunningham helps improve his All-Star case at The Garden.
NBA Fans React to Cunningham’s Showing vs. Knicks
@Asensii20: Best PG in the East
@erjuabidi: BETTER THAN BRUNSON I TOLD YALL
@DarrenSTTB_: Smoothest 36 I’ve seen in a while lmaooo had four fouls and five points at the end of the first half. Killer.
@OGkobewan: Wade Wunningham
@sixringsofsteeI: Cade Cunningham is a borderline top 10 player this year, and he's just 23
@MobHoops: Cade Cunningham in the third quarter:
@VinceGoodwill: Gotta say, I never saw Cade Cunningham being a 30-point scorer on the regular. I was wrong. Big wrong. Draymond Green said he and the Warriors talked about Cade being “Luka-like”, because you can’t speed him up. Spot on