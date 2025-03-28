NBA Fans React to Cade Cunningham Injury News for Pistons-Cavs
Cade Cunningham’s sudden scratch on Sunday afternoon came as a shock to Detroit Pistons fans but didn’t seem to worry anybody.
After all, the Pistons were facing an undermanned New Orleans Pelicans team that isn’t playing for any postseason seeding at this point in the year. Considering Cunningham has been available for most of the season, he could use a rest night.
However, Cunningham is now forming a stretch of absences, and some concern is beginning to set in. After Cunningham was ruled out for a third-straight game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, fans took to social media to react in different ways.
via @dennis_choi1: Well….I’m starting to worry.😥
via @LoveHateGS: Should we be worried or is this all just an excuse to rest him?
via @Pistons__Talk: Calf Contusion are tricky. Bobi Klintman missed several months with one. Hopefully it’s nothing serious
Cunningham missed his first action this season after appearing in the first 17 games. He would be ruled out for four of five games before returning for a 29-game stretch. Cunningham was scratched ahead of the Pistons’ February 7 game against the Philadelphia 76ers and then returned for another 19-game stretch without any setbacks.
Following a 38-minute showing against the Dallas Mavericks, Cunningham started dealing with a calf contusion. While some panic is setting in, considering Cunningham’s injury history and the timing of his absences, some remain optimistic that the playoff-bound Pistons are just being cautious.
via @Pistons_Jack: I do wonder if the plan was to get him to 65 games for NBA awards, then allow some rest time for the calf. His 66th game was in his hometown of Dallas, where he had never played before. I’m not overly worried, he’s carried a crazy load since JI went down. He’ll be back soon.
via @KuKahlil: We’ve been given no reason to believe that this Cade “calf contusion” is anything serious or to be concerned about. It’s the end of the season, gearing up for playoffs, until anyone is given a reason to believe it’s serious at all there’s nothing to be concerned about.
At this point in the year, Cunningham has 66 games under his belt. He is averaging 26 points, nine assists, and six rebounds per game while shooting 46 percent from the field and 36 percent from three. As the Pistons have had an impressive turnaround, Cunningham has been critical to their success.
While the Pistons have a winning record without Cunningham this season, the sample size is small. At 4-3, the Pistons can’t be totally confident in the idea that they can stay afloat without the star guard on the court. Friday’s game would’ve served as a real test for the playoffs since the Cleveland Cavaliers are holding the top seed, but Detroit will be down their starting backcourt, giving them a different look.
Detroit will close out the week with a Sunday matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It’s unclear if Cunningham will return by then.