NBA Fans Sound Off After Magic Cause Winless Week for Pistons
Without Cade Cunningham, the Detroit Pistons had a tall task on Saturday night on the road against the Orlando Magic. Despite the home team missing its All-Star forward Paolo Bancherol, the Magic have been on quite the hot streak lately, winning seven of their last ten games heading into the matchup.
The Pistons knew right away they would be without Cunningham for the matchup as they ruled him out on Friday night. With the young star out of the mix, Detroit shifted Jaden Ivey into Cunningham’s spot, while promoting Malik Beasley to the starting lineup.
The chance to start Beasley once again paid off for the Pistons. In 31 minutes, the veteran guard made seven of his 12 shots from the field, going 4-9 from three. Beasley scored 18 points.
As expected, Ivey led the pack for Detroit in the scoring department. He made six of his 16 shots from the field to produce 19 points. Ivey sniffed a double-double as he came down with seven rebounds.
In addition to the starters, the second-year guard Marcus Sasser displayed efficient shooting off the bench by going 5-9 from the field to score 13 points.
On the other end of the floor, the Pistons didn’t have many answers for the Magic’s Franz Wagner. The veteran forward produced 30 points in under 30 minutes. He nearly had a triple-double with nine rebounds and eight assists.
The Pistons fell short with a 111-100 loss against Orlando on Saturday night. Not only do they drop to 7-11 on the year, but they wrap up the week winless.
NBA Fans React to the Detroit Pistons’ Loss vs. Orlando Magic
@Pistons__Talk: Pistons finish the week 0-3 😭
@MobHoops: Pistons are genuinely a g-league team without Cade lmao
@PistonsThoughts: I think this game reiterates what I think we and Trajan already knew. The Pistons need to go out and get a true 1B or 2nd offensive option
@KuKahil: As the season progresses, you’re seeing the weaknesses of the Pistons team get exploited more and more by the opposing team.
@flodiggity73: TURNOVERS! Hopefully it gets better