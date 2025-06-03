NBA Free Agency Prediction States Obvious for Detroit Pistons
When it comes to the 2025 NBA Free Agency period, could the Detroit Pistons place themselves in a position to shock the market? Anything is possible when it comes to the NBA, but a recent rundown of predictions suggests the Pistons will simply just do the obvious by making Malik Beasley their most notable acquisition.
Dan Favale of Bleacher Report labeled Beasley as “invaluable” for boosting the Pistons’ floor spacing. As a result he stated they “cannot let him leave.”
“In an ideal world, he would ink a one-plus-one deal using non-Bird rights and get a bigger raise next summer so Detroit could use cap space or the bigger mid-level exception ($14.1 million) to keep building out the roster. Perhaps that's on the table,” Favale explained.
“If it's not, the Pistons are better off operating as an over-the-cap team, which they can do by carrying cap holds for free agents Dennis Schröder and Tim Hardaway Jr. They can then spend part or all of the MLE on keeping Beasley, run back a similar group and either let things marinate or work the trade market.”
Retaining Beasley would be an obvious move for the Pistons. Getting him back on a one-year deal would come as a major shock in Michigan. Beasley signed with the Pistons last summer when it seemed like teams were low on him. It’s safe to say he outplayed his deal in 2024-2025, and should be looking to cash in as the market has seen a nice rise after a Sixth Man of the Year campaign.
Beasley made it clear he would like to return to Detroit for another run. The organization is known to feel the same way. There’s no need for the Pistons to get stingy. It was clear Beasley was a difference-maker in Detroit, bringing efficient high-volume shooting from three and excellent energy from a veteran leader.
Over 82 games, Beasley averaged 16 points on 42 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
Unless the Pistons have a big move up their sleeve, leaving Beasley totally out of the budget, it seems obvious they will do what it takes to bring him back.