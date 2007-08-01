How Detroit Pistons Hits 50 Wins for First Time Since 2007–08
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Detroit has spent the entire season atop the Eastern Conference, and with win No. 50, this group becomes the 15th team in franchise history to reach that milestone.
It’s a significant benchmark—one that has often signaled deep postseason success.
Of the previous 14 Pistons teams to win at least 50 games, three went on to capture NBA championships: the 1988–89, 1989–90, and 2003–04 squads.
Beyond those title teams, sustained playoff success has been the norm.
Excluding the 1973–74 team, which competed in the Western Conference’s Midwest Division prior to the NBA merger —along with the 1996–97 and 2001–02 teams, every other 50-win Pistons team reached at least the Eastern Conference Finals.
This also marks the seventh time a different head coach has led the Pistons to the 50-win milestone. In just his second season, J.B. Bickerstaff joins Hall of Fame coaches Larry Brown and Chuck Daly, as well as likely future Hall of Famer Rick Carlisle.
In many ways, this version of the Pistons represents a turnaround unlike any other in franchise history.
Just two years ago, Detroit finished 14–68, posting the worst record in the NBA while tying a league record with 28 consecutive losses. Over the past two seasons, the Pistons have won 94 games—more than they did in the previous five seasons combined.
What makes the rise even more remarkable is that the core driving it is largely the same group that endured those struggles.
Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart, Ausar Thompson, and Marcus Sasser combined for more than 8,000 minutes during that 14-win season. Now, that same foundation— once defined by historic lows—is leading a team ahead of schedule in its rebuild.
And those players are making significant individual leaps.
Cade Cunningham has already secured two All-Star selections and an All-NBA Third Team honor. He has been firmly in the MVP conversation this season, and prior to suffering a collapsed lung—an injury that will sideline him for an extended period and could jeopardize his postseason award eligibility—he was widely viewed as a near lock for First Team All-NBA.
Duren earned his first All-Star selection and is putting together a Most Improved Player–caliber season, averaging a career-high 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Thompson has established himself as one of the league’s premier defensive stoppers. He is averaging 1.9 steals per game, ranks in the 98th percentile in deflections, and grades in the 97th percentile in overall defensive impact—measuring both his individual stops and his ability to suppress team scoring.
Stewart, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the league’s top rim protectors, with production comparable to the NBA’s elite. He remains the emotional anchor of the team, and his defensive presence is a key reason Detroit has built one of the league’s top defenses this season.
With 13 games remaining, the Pistons will have opportunities to further strengthen their résumé before turning their focus to the postseason—where their growth and resolve will be tested.
They also have a chance to accomplish something only two teams in franchise history have done: win 60 games.
While larger goals await, this season’s win total stands as a defining marker—a reflection of a turnaround built on internal growth, continuity, and a young core that has endured both extremes of the NBA and learned how to steady itself on its climb to the top.
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Christopher Davis is a UCF Journalism graduate and former Associated Press writer covering the NBA, NFL, and UCF. He later contributed as a narrative writer for EA Sports College Football 25. A Detroit native and lifelong sports fan, he is the author of Master Key, an epic fantasy for young adults that blends anime, comics, sports, and culture—crafted to create the kind of story he always wished existed.Follow thelillakerboy