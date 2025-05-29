NBA Insider Cites Detroit Pistons 'Likely' Re-Sign Veteran Forward
Last offseason, the Detroit Pistons brought in an array of veterans to help provide complementary skills to the roster's core. Now, they find themselves with decisions to make regarding a handful of key contributors.
Among the players the Pistons brought in last summer was Tim Hardaway Jr. They acquired him in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks, and he provided solid production as an everyday starter for J.B. Bickerstaff. THJ appeared in 77 games this season, averaging 11.0 PPG and shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc in that stretch.
Following his first season in Detroit, Hardaway Jr. now finds himself hitting the open market in free agency. In a recent column for ESPN, insider Kevin Pelton ranked the journeyman wing as the 23rd-best free agent this summer. He also cited that Detroit could end up retaining Hardaway Jr. as they continue building out their supporting cast.
Despite starting all 77 games he played, Hardaway surely wasn't as important to Detroit's surprise playoff season as Beasley was off the bench. Hardaway's efficiency was only average in the smallest usage rate (15.5%) of his career. Still, Hardaway was a reliable veteran capable of toggling back and forth between the wing spots, and the Pistons seem likely to reward him with a new contract.
Having just turned 33 back in March, THJ still has something to give an NBA team in the right role. Especially on a roster like the Pistons, who are still in need of reliable outside shooting. His role in the rotation would likely continue to shrink in year two, but a move like this could certainly make sense for Detroit at the right price tag. It will all come down to what kind of market forms for Hardaway Jr. as he hits unrestricted free agency.