NBA Insider Links Detroit Pistons to 2 Star-Caliber Players
If the Detroit Pistons run it back without a notable addition for the 2025-2026 NBA season, it probably won’t be due to a lack of trying to add upgrades.
According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Pistons have interest in multiple star-caliber frontcourt players.
Minnesota Timberwolves’ Naz Reid and Indiana Pacers’ Myles Turner are the most notable players linked to the Pistons right now, per Stein.
“Detroit is known to covet a floor-spacing big man,” Stein wrote on Saturday. “Whether the Pistons have a tangible shot at acquiring either player, mind you, is far from clear.”
If Reid and Turner break free from their current teams, the Pistons certainly wouldn’t be alone in those markets. For the past couple of seasons, Reid and Turner have been among the most popular rumored trade targets for teams looking to upgrade before a playoff push. The Timberwolves and the Pacers held strong with their homegrown talent.
By June 30, Reid will have to decide whether he’s going to pick up a $15 million player option or become a free agent. Even in the event he opts out, the Timberwolves are reportedly expected to work to retain Reid in free agency.
As for Turner, he seems more likely to remain in Indiana. As the Pacers continue to find major success beyond the regular season, increasing their chances of punching their ticket to the 2025 NBA Finals, they are hoping to keep the core of the team together. Turner has been a major piece to that puzzle. Even in the event Turner doesn’t return to Indiana, he’ll be viewed as the No. 1 free agent on the market, which could lead to a tough bidding war for the Pistons, who have other areas to fill.
With free agency a little over one month away, the Pistons are still maintaining interest in bringing back Malik Beasley, whose stock took a jump after last season. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dennis Schroder are the other players the Pistons are known to be interested in bringing back as well.