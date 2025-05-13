NBA Insider Reveals Key Teams to Watch for Giannis Antetokounmpo
Several NBA stars could hit the trade market this summer. As of May, Giannis Antetokounmpo is a key name to watch, as the Milwaukee Bucks star could be hitting the block.
As the Bucks failed to make another playoff run that spanned beyond the first round, the idea of Giannis leaving Milwaukee to join a current contender is gaining steam. While Antetokounmpo has not formally requested a trade at this time, discussions will be had, and staying with the Bucks is not a guarantee.
If Antetokounmpo indeed goes on the trade block, are the Detroit Pistons a team to watch in that sweepstakes? So far, the Pistons don’t seem to be discussed as potential suitors for the Greek Freak.
NBA Insider Reveals Several Teams to Keep an Eye on as the Giannis Situation Plays Out
ESPN’s Brian Windhorst tossed out a few team names on Monday morning. They are the organizations that could have what it takes to get a Giannis deal done.
The Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs are in great spots. Both teams have young talent and draft assets that could appeal to a Bucks team considering a rebuild.
The Rockets entered Monday’s lottery ranked ninth in the standings. They ended up dropping one spot and getting the 10th overall pick.
As for the Spurs, they saw a major increase. Bracing for a top-eight pick, the Spurs ended up jumping six spots. They now own the second-overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, trailing the Dallas Mavericks, who will inevitably take Cooper Flagg unless they strike a surprising trade.
The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has been frequently linked to stars, and the Giannis situation is no different. While the Nets are thought to be in play, since they have draft assets from a struggling Phoenix team, Windhorst suggests that the players they could offer are not “strong.”
Lastly, the New Orleans Pelicans are a team to watch for two reasons. The first being that the Pelicans might want to try to acquire Giannis as they look to retool. If that’s not in the plans, Windhorst mentions that the Pelicans could be relevant as a third team to facilitate a Giannis-centric deal.
Should the Pistons Look to Get Involved?
Pistons President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon doesn’t sound like he’s ready to pull the trigger on a star acquisition that would shake up the roster. Oftentimes, teams make that kind of move and they end up falling flat, and start trending downward slowly.
The Pistons just inserted themselves into playoff contention. They have a young roster with several players who have taken positive steps this past season. If they can continue moving in the right direction for next season, maybe the Pistons will win a playoff series. Maybe they go even deeper than that.
Would Antetokounmpo be a great addition? Of course. But the Bucks have shown that the Greek Freak doesn’t automatically make a team a contender. The Pistons don't seem willing to take that kind of gamble right now. Even if they were, Milwaukee would likely look to avoid sending him to a division rival.