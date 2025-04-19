NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Has Advice for Knicks vs Pistons
Former New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony will continue pulling for the team he once played for during his tenure in the NBA while watching the 2025 Playoffs, but he believes they are in for a tough first-round series against the Detroit Pistons.
Despite being the more experienced roster when it comes to postseason play, the Pistons have proven that they are far from the laughingstock of the league they were one season ago. A new coaching staff, a few valuable veterans, and big leaps in progression from the young homegrown players certainly helped, but Anthony pinpointed Detroit’s physicality as their top factor going into New York on Saturday.
“They know they got a target on their back,” Anthony said of the Knicks on ‘7 PM in Brooklyn.’
“You got a young team like Detroit, who has found their identity. They are taking on the persona of the Bad Boys of Detroit. If the Knicks can handle the physical part of the game, then we should be alright.”
Four regular-season battles between the Knicks and the Pistons went in Detroit’s favor three times. During their most recent outing, the Knicks were undermanned, missing two key contributors in OG Anunoby and Josh Hart. Still, their struggles with Detroit’s physicality couldn’t be overlooked.
“[The Pistons are more physical] by far. … They don’t mind fighting, they don’t mind getting dirty. They just don’t mind. … [The Knicks] got to be ready to crash out in a way,” Anthony added.
The NBA legend suggested the Knicks should be looking to use the recent veteran addition, PJ Tucker, more in the playoffs. While he finished the season off with just under 60 minutes of playing time since joining the Knicks, Anthony believes that Tucker could be a difference-maker in the playoffs because of his experience and physicality.
The Pistons and the Knicks are slated for Game 1 at 6 PM ET on Saturday. The matchup will take place at Madison Square Garden.