NBA Mock Draft Has Pistons Picking Up Player With Viral Combine Moment
When the 2025 NBA Draft rolls around, the Detroit Pistons are going to be waiting a while before they go on the clock. Barring a trade into the first round, Trajan Langdon’s front office won’t be making a pick until day two in the second round.
Following the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, ESPN released a mock draft, which featured the Pistons picking up the Auburn center, Johni Broome. Not long after Broome was predicted to land with Detroit in the second round, the 22-year-old center went viral after his vertical jump at the NBA Draft Combine.
The center out of Auburn ended up finishing with a vertical leap of 24.5 inches, according to Yahoo Sports.
While it’s not the best look, combine testing doesn’t make or break a prospect’s chances of getting drafted. At the end of the day, what Broome put on tape in the NCAA will matter the most to front offices.
Broome has plenty of tape after wrapping up his fifth season with the Tigers. This past season, Broome averaged 30 minutes of playing time in 36 games. He posted averages of 19 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks. Broome made 51 percent of his shots from the field.
No matter who the Pistons grab in round two, that player is far from a lock to land notable playing time in 2025-2026. As the Pistons have entered the Eastern Conference’s playoff spotlight, the Pistons are tightening up the rotation, making it more difficult for developmental prospects to gain playing time.
Broome could see some notable playing time in the NBA G League for his rookie effort.