Detroit Pistons have three major roster decisions to make before January deadline

The roster is bound to go through some kind of shakeup this season.

Whether that means acquiring an all-NBA player in exchange for Detroit's young core or simply waiving someone on the roster so two-way contract player Daniss Jenkins can remain on the roster for the season, the roster as it stands currently will change slightly before the All-Star break.

There's a deadline set in stone for certain players who landed on the Pistons before this season started. If specific players are still on the Pistons before the first week of January, the rest of their contract for the season becomes guaranteed. The Pistons will need to let go of one their 15 contracted players in order to eventually convert Jenkins' contract from a two-way to a standard NBA contract.

Dec 6, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed (7) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Javonte Green's contract

Forward Javonte Green has quickly become a fan favorite for Pistons faithful. Green's playstyle has given the Detroit Pistons something every championship team needs: glue. Green is the ultimate glue guy for this gritty Pistons team.

"This season with Detroit, the 32-year-old guard had consecutive 20-point games in November during the Pistons' franchise-record 13-game win streak. In three starts, Green has averaged 13.7 points and 8 rebounds." ESPN's Bobby Marks

Green's contract for the season becomes fully guaranteed if he's still on the team past 5:00pm Eastern January 7. He's given the team a high motor on both ends of the court. Green has active hands and feet on the defensive end, but he's also an energetic rebounder and someone who pushes the pace after rebounds as well. Green shoots just under 33% from three-point range, but the three ball is not a shot he's afraid to take.

Retaining Green will likely be the easiest decision for President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon to make before the January 7 deadline.

Isaac Jones contract

Three-year center out of Washington State Isaac Jones will have his contract fully guaranteed for the season if he's still on the roster for past 5:00pm Eastern on January 7. Jones has played a total of 18 minutes for the Pistons all season.

Unless Detroit makes a larger trade that opens up roster spots for Jones, expect Jones to be the piece Langdon lets go to retain Jenkins. Players on two-way contracts cannot be active for the playoffs. Jenkins, 24, has outperformed his two-way contract status and is likely to be converted to a standard NBA contract before the start of the playoffs. Jenkins is averaging 16.4 minutes, 7.6 points, three assists, and 0.8 steals in his rookie season.

Keep or trade Jenkins?

This should be an easy decision, but Langdon will be tempted to make franchise-changing decisions that can include Jenkins. The young guard has earned his way into a spot in this league. Jenkins has only played 30 minutes or more in five games this season and they happened consecutively. The stretch of games occurred during the Pistons 13-game winning streak in November.

Jenkins averaged 34.4 minutes, 20.2 points, 7.6 assists, and four rebounds while shooting 50.5% from the field and 34.8% from three-point range during that five-game stretch. At 24-years-old, the Pistons should view Jenkins as a long-term impact player rather than an asset another team can buy high on due to potential.