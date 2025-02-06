NBA News: Detroit Pistons Acquire Veteran Guard in Jimmy Butler Trade
At the trade deadline, the Detroit Pistons have used their open cap space to help get deals done in return for compensation. They were recently part of the NBA's latest blockbuster, and acquired a player who could help them compete this season.
On Wednesday night, the Miami Heat finally put an end to the Jimmy Butler saga. After weeks of suspensions and endless rumors, the All-Star forward is on his way to the Golden State Warriors. He'll compete in the Western Conference alongside the duo of Steph Curry and Draymond Green.
As the trade was announced, developments surfaced of other teams getting involved in the trade. Among those was the Pistons, who originally acquired Lindy Waters III and Josh Richardson. Just ahead of the 3:00 pm deadline, new reports surfaced of another player heading to Detroit in the multi-team trade.
NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that Dennis Schroder is being moved to the Pistons as part of the trade. Detroit also plans on keeping the journeyman guard on the roster.
In return for Schroder, the Pistons are sending KJ Martin, Josh Richardson and a future second-round pick to the Utah Jazz. Detroit previously acquired Martin in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday morning.
Adding another ballhandler was seen as a key area of improvement for the Pistons roster, and now they have it. Schroder is someone who can lead the second unit, and also play alongside Cade Cunningham for stretches.
The 31-year-old came out of the gates strong for the Nets this season, averaging 18.4 PPG and 6.6 APG before being traded to the Warriors. His numbers took a slight dip in Golden State (10.6 PPG, 4.4 APG), but he still managed to be productive.
Now suiting up for his third different team this season, Schroder will attempt to aid the Pistons as they battle for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.