Detroit Pistons Injury Report Ahead of Matchup Against Minnesota Timberwolves

The Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves face off in an Eastern vs Western Conference clash at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday afternoon.

While the Pistons and Timberwolves will be without their stars, Cade Cunningham and Anthony Edwards, both teams have several players who are either game-time decisions or officially out for Saturday’s contest.

Here is the updated availability report for both teams.

Pistons Availability Report

Mar 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) looks on during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

In addition to Cunningham being out for the sixth consecutive game since his collapsed lung diagnosis, the Pistons will also be without Isaiah Stewart, who has been absent since Mar. 13 with a calf injury.

Ausar Thompson (ankle), Tobias Harris (hip), Jalen Duren (knee), and Duncan Robinson (hip) are all listed as game-time decisions for the Pistons matchup against the Timberwolves.

As for Cunningham’s future status, the Pistons remain optimistic he can return to the playoffs, as he is set to be re-evaluated once the two-week deadline arrives.

Timberwolves Availability Report

Mar 13, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts after the Timberwolves were called for a foul against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Two other Timberwolves players have officially been ruled out, along with Edwards. Ayo Dosunmu (calf) and Jaden McDaniels (knee) will both miss Saturday’s matchup against the Pistons.

Throughout the season, Dosunmu and McDaniels have been key depth pieces for the Timberwolves, as they both are averaging double figures in points this season.

What To Watch In Pistons Matchup Against Timberwolves

Mar 26, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tolu Smith (35) dribbles in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Pistons enter Saturday’s matchup against the Timberwolves looking to reach one step closer to clinching the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. With a 53-20 overall record, the Pistons are four games ahead of the Boston Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Timberwolves are currently the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, posting a 45-28 overall record, and are aiming to make another playoff run. Last season, the Timberwolves made a run to the Western Conference Finals before falling to the eventual NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, in five games.

Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle are both active for Saturday’s game against the Pistons, as both of them present a challenge for Detroit's dominant defense, in what is set to be their first road test since Cunningham’s collapsed lung diagnosis.

Saturday’s matchup is the first of two between the Pistons and the Timberwolves in Detroit’s final nine games of the regular season. The second matchup in Detroit is scheduled for Apr. 2 at Little Caesars Arena. The tip-off between the Pistons and Timberwolves is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET with the game broadcast on ABC.