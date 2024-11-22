NBA Trade Suggestion Encourages Knicks to Swap Centers With Pistons
The New York Knicks have been one of the NBA’s most active teams in the trade market heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season. As they could potentially be on the hunt for depth at the center position, one trade suggestion encourages the Knicks to give the Detroit Pistons a call.
In the past, the Pistons have been sellers, considering their status within the Eastern Conference. As a rebuilding organization, it made little sense to hold onto veterans who are searching for a win-now situation.
However, Detroit’s center depth includes two homegrown prospects who haven’t hit their prime just yet.
Still, Nicholas Chiarito of FanSided suggests a Pistons big man could be the ideal fit to help New York improve its defense.
“Isaiah Stewart, despite being an undersized big, would fix a lot of the Knicks size problems off the bench. He's currently averaging 1.3 blocks per game and 6.9 rebounds while playing in 22.1 minutes per game. Those numbers would lead the Knicks bench and would be first in blocks.”
What’s the Suggestion?
As the focal point of a hypothetical trade for Stewart, Chiarito suggests New York would have to move Mitchell Robinson and “probably another asset.”
With the Pistons off to a decent start to the year, they are still searching for their identity, as they might be exceeding the in-house early expectations. Making a trade this early on might not be in their best interest.
And when it comes to Isaiah Stewart, he’s been far more important than many probably anticipated. Despite going from a full-time starter to Jalen Duren’s backup, Stewart’s impact off the bench—especially on the defensive end—has been massive for the Pistons.
According to Cleaning the Glass, Stewart’s plus-minus in points allowed per 100 possessions was minus-7.2 heading into Thursday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. He ranks in the 83rd percentile there for centers and is the second-best in that category on the team next to the veteran Malik Beasley.
While Robinson would be an intriguing prospect for Detroit, his injury history is concerning. Last season, Robinson appeared in just 31 games for the Knicks. After going down with an injury in the playoffs last season, Robinson has yet to make his debut for the 2024-2025. He isn’t expected to return until sometime in December, according to the last update.
The Pistons could be players in the trade market when February rolls around again, but the availability of Isaiah Stewart will depend on if the Pistons can keep up their early improvement.