NBA Veteran Pokes Fun at Pair of Detroit Pistons Bigs
In his first offseason running the Detroit Pistons front office, Trajan Langdon addressed a key area of need in free agency. With the roster's core filled with non-shooters, he acquired a trio of veterans to help alleviate some of their floor spacing concerns.
Langdon started off by executing a trade with the Dallas Mavericks for Tim Hardaway Jr, followed by signing Tobias Harris to a sizable two-year deal in free agency. After that, he signed veteran guard Malik Beasley to a one-year deal worth $6 million.
In terms of fit, Beasley is arguably the best addition the Pistons made this offseason. With his ability to effectively space the floor, he has the potential to be a major X-factor in 2025.
Before landing in Detroit, Beasley spent last season playing alongside a pair of superstars in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. In his brief tenure with the Milwaukee Bucks, he averaged 11.3 PPG while shooting 41.3% from deep on nearly seven attempts for game. Now, the 27-year-old will be a reliable kick-out option for a rising star in Cade Cunningham.
Recently, Beasley shared his thoughts on why he decided to sign with the Pistons in free agency. He cited Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart, stating that he wanted to add to the atmposphere they bring on the floor.
After his quote started to go around on social media, Beasley decided to poke some fun at his new teammates. He re-posted the quote on his Instagram story and said he is happy he doesn't have to go through Duren or Stewart's screens anymore.
Instead of having to battle with the two physical frontcourt presences, Duren and Stewart will now be setting screens for Beasley to get clean looks from beyond the arc.