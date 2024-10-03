New Pistons Player Praises Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart
Last summer, Paul Reed entered the free agency market as an intriguing young center prospect. The former second-rounder wrapped up a career-best season as a backup big man and produced five points and six rebounds per game over the course of an 11-game playoff run with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Reed landed an offer from the Utah Jazz, which exceeded $20 million over three years. The Sixers matched the deal, keeping their homegrown prospect around for another run.
Philly is no longer home to Reed. The Detroit Pistons claimed the 25-year-old back in the summer and hope that the veteran expertise he brings to the table helps Detroit raise the lowered bar from last season.
Since Reed’s contract came with factors that didn’t guarantee his money after a first-round exit in 2024, he wasn’t sure of his spot on the Sixers roster moving forward. That remains the case with the Pistons.
While there’s competition in Detroit for Paul Reed, the veteran has embraced the opportunity to face guys like Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart.
“I know those guys are super strong, super physical, super athletic,” Reed said, according to NBA.com. “I’ve got to match their energy.”
Since his days as a developing center on the Sixers, Reed has been consistently praised for his energy and willingness to embrace doing the small things. He’s carrying the same mentality to Michigan. And going against like-minded young centers such as Duren and Stewart, Reed feels the physicality factor will help him gain a big boost for the upcoming season.
“I feel they make my job a lot easier just because we have more bodies I can go bang with,” he added. “It’s going to be super tough for the opposition. We know we have to protect the paint.”
Reed’s role in the rotation is not guaranteed, but his experience should give him a decent opportunity to earn minutes right away. Last season, Reed backed up the reigning MVP, Joel Embiid. At times, he started, collecting a career-high 24 starts throughout his 82-game journey.
While it’s safe to assume Jalen Duren won’t be losing his spot in the starting five anytime soon, the backup five spot is there for the taken, considering Stewart could play at the four.