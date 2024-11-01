New York Knicks Could Miss Superstar Player vs Pistons on Friday
The New York Knicks have a notable injury concern for Friday’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons. According to the team’s injury report, the veteran superstar Karl Anthony-Towns is questionable due to a sprained left wrist.
So far this season, Towns has appeared in all four of New York’s matchups. When the Knicks played the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, Towns checked in for nearly 40 minutes of action.
The veteran put together his most impressive scoring performance since joining the Knicks.
Putting up 25 shots from the field, Towns was highly efficient by scoring on 68 percent of his shots. By adding six free throws, Towns produced 44 points. He made it a double-double outing as he came down with 13 rebounds. The Knicks defeated the Heat by nine points.
If Towns gets the nod to play on Friday, it will mark the first time he’ll play the Pistons since he was included in the blockbuster trade between the Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Over the offseason, the Knicks stunned the NBA by acquiring Towns. The move came months after the team lost its former center Isaiah Hartenstein and just days after they found out Mitchell Robinson’s injury recovery would take additional months.
Through four games, Towns has averaged 23 points, 11 rebounds, and two assists for the Knicks. He’s shooting 58 percent from the field and knocking down over 70 percent of his threes.
Over the course of his career, Towns has played the Pistons 14 times. He averaged 22 points, nine rebounds, and three assists over that stretch.
The Pistons and the Knicks will battle it out at 7 PM ET on Friday.