Notable Knicks Fan Thanks Pistons After NY's Game 2 Win vs Celtics

The Detroit Pistons are getting more credit for preparing the Knicks for round two.

Justin Grasso

May 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) defends against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) in the second quarter during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
The Detroit Pistons’ playoff run ended after six games. In a first-round series against the New York Knicks, the Pistons came up short 4-2. The series score doesn’t say just how tough the Pistons were to take down.

Despite having more experience and being the higher seed in round one, the Knicks went through a lot playing a young and scrappy Pistons team. Many felt that scratching and clawing out of the first round against Detroit would negatively affect New York. That’s not how the notable Knicks fan, Ariel Helwani, sees it.

“You know who deserves a lot of credit for this? The Pistons,” the MMA analyst wrote on social media.

“They brought the dog out in the Knicks. Thank you, Detroit. Sincerely.”

Helwani’s comments came after the Knicks defeated the Celtics in Game 2 on the road in Boston. After stunning the Celtics in the series opener, many believed that the Knicks wouldn’t have enough to steal two games at TD Garden.

During the fourth quarter of the Game 2 matchup on Wednesday, the Celtics had a win probability of over 95 percent, according to ESPN. With less than two minutes left to go in the game, the probability shifted in the Knicks’ favor. By the end of the night, New York defeated the Celtics 91-90.

Being down 0-2 isn’t the end of the world for the Celtics, but they are knocking on the door of elimination. The Knicks had a few scares in their series against the Pistons, but they overcame them. Now, they are looking to do the same against a second-seeded Celtics team in round two.

