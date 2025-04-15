Pelicans Targeting 2-Time NBA Champion for Exec Job
One year after the Detroit Pistons fired up an executive search and landed on Trajan Langdon from the New Orleans Pelicans front office, the Western Conference team made a major front-office move themselves.
On Monday, the Pelicans confirmed they parted ways with their front office leader, David Griffin. So far, one replacement candidate has been revealed, and it’s former Detroit Pistons All-Star, Joe Dumars.
via @ShamsCharania: Hall of Famer Joe Dumars is a serious frontrunner to become the lead basketball executive with the New Orleans Pelicans, sources tell ESPN. The 2003 exec of the year and 2004 championship exec with the Pistons is a Louisiana native. Dumars is currently heading NBA basketball ops.
Dumars has a long history in the NBA, dating back to 1985. At the time, he was a first-round pick for the Pistons. Dumars had a playing career up until 1999, playing every season with the Pistons.
As a player, Dumars carried an impressive resume. He was a two-time NBA Champion, six-time NBA All-Star, three-time All-NBA, and five-time All-Defensive.
After his final playing season in 1999, Dumars took on a front-office job with the Pistons. He maintained a role within the front office until 2014 before stepping down. The Pistons had a 53 percent winning percentage in the regular season, six Eastern Conference Finals appearances, two of which were victories, and an NBA Championship win in 2004 as an executive.
Since 2022, Dumars has served a role as the Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations for the NBA. It appears he’s considering a return to a team’s front office, and the Zion Williamson-led Pelicans are contenders for his services.