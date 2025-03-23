Pistons Big Man Listed as Trade Target for New York Knicks
Since arriving in Detroit, Isaiah Stewart has emerged into a key piece of the Pistons' supporting cast. As he continues to anchor the second unit, his name has been tossed out as a possible trade target for an Eastern Conference rival.
After moving to power forward last season under Monty Williams, J.B. Bickerstaff slotted Stewart back at center to play behind Jalen Duren. This decision has paid big dividends, as the homegrown talent is a driving catalyst in their strong play on the defensive end. While his emotions sometimes get the best of him, Stewart has helped bring back Detroit's defensive identity from previous eras.
Still, with some time to go until the offseason, the people at Bleacher Report compiled a list of potential trade targets for each team. When breaking down the New York Knicks, Stewart was among those brought up.
New York can also send a Washington Wizards first-round pick, but it's heavily protected. Anthony (whose father Greg Anthony is a former Knickerbocker) could replace Payne and Wright as a scoring option at guard if available but leave the Knicks short-handed at center. The Detroit Pistons may not want to move Stewart, but he'd provide a level of physical toughness that should appeal to Thibodeau.
There is no denying that Stewart is a player a defensive-minded coach like Thibodeau would covet. That said, the Pistons should be in no hurry to move on from the backup center.
When it comes to successful teams in the NBA, having players who are stars in their role is essential. Stewart is someone who embraces this mindset completely, and it's allowed him to be an impactful player on a nightly basis. Stewart understands what is expected of him to help the team compete on a nightly basis, and willingly does it no questions asked.