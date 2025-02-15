Pistons’ Cade Cunninghan Lands Worst NBA 3-Point Contest Odds
Taking Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham to win the 2025 NBA Three-Point Contest seems to be the biggest gamble heading into the big event.
According to odds from FanDuel, Cunningham has the eighth-worst odds to win the competition. The sportsbook has him as a +1400 as of Saturday afternoon.
Along with his overall performance line, FD posts his Round 1 score over/under at 20.5. That also marks the lowest for all participants involved.
Cunningham’s placement with the sportsbook doesn’t really come as a surprise. After all, the young star’s presence in the contest came as a surprise when the lineup was announced.
It was assumed for months that Detroit guard Malik Beasley would get a shot to represent the Pistons on the long-range stage. Not only has Beasley been putting up monster numbers from three, but he made it clear he was willing to commit to the competition.
With the NBA giving first dibs to All-Stars, Beasley ended up on the outside of the competition this year. At least the veteran sharpshooter had a chance to make Pistons history earlier this week as he continued with his three-point shooting dominance.
As for Cunningham, he enters the competition, shooting 35 percent from three on six attempts per game. He ranks sixth on his team in three-point percentage, trailing Beasley, Jaden Ivey, Tim Hardaway Jr., Marcus Sasser, and Dennis Schroder.
2025 NBA 3-Point Competiton Odds
- Damian Lillard +280
- Norman Powell +480
- Buddy Hield +480
- Darius Garland +600
- Tyler Herro +600
- Jalen Brunson +850
- Cam Johnson +900
- Cade Cunningham +1400
The event is slated to begin at 9 PM ET.