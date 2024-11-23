Pistons Coach Breaks Silence on Injured Player’s Status
Since the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Detroit Pistons have had two players on the injury report without a return date in place.
Ausar Thompson’s situation was understood. Since last spring, the former fifth-overall pick was ruled out for a serious health issue that needed a long recovery period. When the Pistons entered training camp and the preseason, it was revealed that Thompson’s playing status was in the hands of the league and not the Detroit medical staff.
As for the second-round rookie Bobi Klintman, he was ruled out for Detroit’s public scrimmage ahead of their preseason opener due to a calf contusion. Shockingly, he hasn’t been available since.
Initially, the Pistons considered Klintman’s setback to be a day-to-day concern. At this point, he missed the entire preseason and hasn’t been active in the first stretch of regular season games.
Recently, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff broke his silence on Klintman’s status.
"It was a weird thing with his calf and the amount of fluid that it was holding,” the head coach told reporters. “It kind of slowed the progress, but he's progressing as well."
Although there’s an update, the Pistons still don’t have a target date set for the rookie’s debut.
It could be a while before Klintman gets the chance to play for the Pistons. Being that he missed so much time, the second-rounder has a strong chance to gain reps in the G League with the Motor City Cruise at this point.
In the meantime, he’ll remain sidelined as he continues to recover. Saturday night’s matchup against the Orlando Magic marks the 18th game Klintman will go into a game listed as out. Perhaps he’ll see an upgrade soon—as early as Monday’s game against the Toronto Raptors—but the Pistons aren’t ready to put a date on it just yet.