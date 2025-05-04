Pistons Considered ’Serious Threat’ Without Big Co-Star for Cunningham
Cade Cunningham took the leap that the Detroit Pistons hoped for as he was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career during the 2024-2025 season. After seeing him put in work for over 70 games and compete in six postseason outings, it’s clear Cunningham is reaching NBA stardom.
Ahead of the 2025 NBA trade deadline, many fans pounded the table for the Pistons to land a notable co-star. As good as the Pistons were throughout the year, the young core still didn’t receive championship-caliber love.
Detroit’s front office made it clear that they didn’t want to rush their timeline. Sure, they made a buying move at the deadline by picking up Dennis Schroder, but that was more low-profile than blockbuster. With cap space available to them, the Pistons could be an interesting landing spot for a notable star.
According to The Ringer, multiple NBA executives have suggested the Pistons shouldn’t jump the gun as they are looking like real threats in the Eastern Conference already.
“Even with modest improvement, the Pistons could crack the top four in the East soon,” The Ringer’s Howard Beck wrote. “‘They’re a serious threat,’ said another rival executive. Now comes the temptation—to accelerate the process, to leap from good to great now, to make a swing-for-the-fences trade for the next disillusioned star. The rival execs we spoke to earlier this week were consistent in their advice: Don’t.”
That’s not to say the Pistons’ long-term plan should be to give the current group everything they need to stay together for the next four or five years. But one executive suggested the Pistons should give the current core group at least another year together, with small improvements around them.
As intriguing as a trade for Zion Williamson or Giannis Antetokounmpo could be, the Pistons are in a unique situation where they don’t have the pressure to win a title as early as next year. Acquiring another star would likely cost several high-upside home-grown players, hitting the depth and affecting the long-term future.
The Pistons can afford to see what kind of steps Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, Jaden Ivey, and Ron Holland can take. For the 2024-2025 run, a few veteran role players, along with positive developments from the young core helped triple the win total in one year. The Pistons seem to be building something special. They should turn the urgency up slightly—but avoid having a total lack of patience.