Pistons Defensive Star Avoids Injury Report vs Raptors
For the first time this season, Ausar Thompson is not on the injury report for the Detroit Pistons. On Monday, the Pistons are set to host the Toronto Raptors.
Since the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Pistons have listed Thompson on the injury report as he worked on reconditioning for a return.
Last year, Thompson was ruled out in the spring as he dealt with blood clots. After seeing his rookie season get cut short, Thompson had to wait to begin preparing for his sophomore effort as the NBA didn’t clear him to practice ahead of training camp.
The Pistons went through training camp and their entire preseason schedule without having Thompson available for any practice. When the regular season opener approached, it was clear Thompson’s absence would extend past the preseason.
Recently, the NBA cleared Thompson to return to practice. The Pistons couldn’t put a target return date in place right away. When Detroit approached the Thursday night game against the Charlotte Hornets, Thompson was upgraded to doubtful. While he was unlikely to play, it was a sign he was moving in the right direction.
Ahead of the Saturday night matchup against the Orlando Magic, the Pistons once again upgraded Thompson to questionable. That time around, he was cleared to suit up and play. While Thompson was cleared, he didn’t get a chance to make his season debut. Amid the Pistons’ 111-100 loss against the Magic, Thompson stuck to the bench.
An absence for his first game back doesn’t come as a shock. Being that Thompson missed so much time recently, the Pistons are slowly easing him back in. Perhaps Monday’s game against Toronto will offer the second-year guard a chance to get his feet wet with some minutes.
During his rookie campaign, Thompson appeared in 63 games. In 38 of those matchups, he started. Spending 25 minutes on the court, Thompson produced nine points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block per game.
With the Pistons working on maintaining their position as one of the NBA’s toughest defensive matchups for opposing offenses, a defensive star like Thompson should be a positive boost.