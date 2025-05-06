Pistons Dream Trade Target Not Expected to Become Available
In the midst of Cade Cunningham emerging as a star-level talent for the Detroit Pistons, discourse began on the franchise landing him a proven co-star. Devin Booker is a name that is tossed around a lot, but signs continue to indicate that he won't be made available.
Following another disappointing season, major changes are expected to be ahead for the Phoenix Suns. They've already fired another head coach, and are sure to be prominent in trade rumors again this season. That said, the franchise moving on from its homegrown talent doesn't seem to be in the cards.
During the latest episode of the Hoop Collective podcast, Brian Windhorst touched on the idea of the Houston Rockets coveting Booker or Kevin Durant. He then brought up how Phoenix can offer the star guard a two-extension this offseason worth $150 million. While on the topic, Tim MacMahon quickly interjected to speak on Booker's feelings toward the Suns. He said he is still committed to the organization, comparing him to Damian Lillard early in his career.
"Devin Booker, he's ten toes down in Phoenix," MacMahon said. "Like Damian Lillard was in Portland."
Part of why Booker is a name commonly tossed around for the Pistons is because of his ties to Michigan. He is also the ideal complement for Cunningham as an off-ball guard capable of putting up big scoring numbers on a nightly basis. However, based on all the discourse around the Suns star, it seems like this kind of trade will remain a pipe dream.
While Booker might not be available, there are still countless avenues for Detroit to pursue to improve the roster. Coming off a historic season that ended in a playoff exit, Trajan Langdon is sure to remain hard at work bolstering the roster around the Pistons' young core.