Pistons Free Agent Lands on Western Conference Contender’s Radar
The Dallas Mavericks are on the hunt for veteran depth at the guard position. While they landed themselves a star acquisition, picking up Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson in a six-team sign-and-trade, Dallas needs some depth.
A former Detroit Pistons veteran is reportedly on the Western Conference Champion’s radar.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Malachi Flynn is on Dallas’ radar. While he’s not a prospect they are prioritizing at this time, he could be an alternate signing if other veterans take their talents elsewhere.
Spencer Dinwiddie and Dennis Smith Jr. are the other two candidates the Mavs seem to be looking at, according to Scotto. As a former Mavericks player, Dinwiddie already understands how to play alongside Luka Doncic, and has plenty of experience on his resume.
Smith Jr. is also another seasoned veteran, who started his career in Dallas. After an impressive rookie season in 2017-2018, Smith remained a starter during his sophomore effort. He was traded to the New York Knicks in 2019, which led to many changes in the future, including a run in Detroit in 2020-2021.
As for Flynn, he’s a former 29th overall pick. In 2020, he was taken by the Toronto Raptors, and spent most of his career there. After three seasons with the Raptors, Flynn saw a change of scenery 31 games into his fourth season. After landing with the New York Knicks, Flynn appeared in just 14 games, averaging four minutes on the court.
When the Knicks and the Pistons struck a deadline deal in February, Flynn was included in the package that helped the Knicks land Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks.
After arriving in Detroit, Flynn averaged 14 minutes on the floor in 24 games. During that span, he produced eight points per game, shooting 43 percent from the field, which marked a career-high. While Flynn’s run with the Pistons was mostly quiet, he had a dominant 50-point showing in early April.
Flynn hasn’t found a new home yet after the Pistons declined to retain him. Perhaps, the Mavericks give him a look as they search for depth pieces after an NBA Finals run.