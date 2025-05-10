Pistons Guard Not Expected to Land Extension This Offseason
Coming off an incredibly successful 2025 campaign, the Detroit Pistons have a lot of decisions to make this offseason. Along with trying to add more complementary pieces, a pair of core players are eligible to ink contract extensions.
Among those who are in line for a new contract is Jaden Ivey. At the start of the year, he was one of the biggest standouts for the Pistons. After being buried on the depth chart by Monty Williams last year, J.B. Bickerstaff gave him the opportunity to shine. This proved to be the right move, as the former lottery pick put up some of the best numbers of his career.
Through his first 30 appearances this season, Ivey averaged 17.6 PPG and 4.0 APG while shooting over 40% from beyond the arc. However, things took a turn for the worse on New Year's Day. In a matchup against the Orlando Magic, Cole Anthony fell on Ivey's leg while diving for a loose ball. The Pistons guard would suffer a broken leg on this play that left him sidelined for the rest of the 2025 campaign.
Sustaining this injury was a tough blow for Ivey, as he was finally showing the Pistons why he should be a key piece of the team's core moving forward. His shortened season also makes this tougher when it comes to a possible contract extension. Because of his limited availability this season, the people at Bleacher Report projected that Ivey won't sign a new deal this summer and will opt to prove himself more in 2026.
Ivey could be the reason why Detroit goes from a first-round knockout to a deeper postseason contender once he's healthy. But for now, he's still a maybe.
He needs time to prove himself, as a contract offer after a lost year may not be close to what he'll get as a restricted free agent in 2026.
Given how he looked this season, Ivey is better off waiting to work out a new deal with the Pistons. If he can sustain this level of production for a full year, his value with drastically increase. More importantly, if he continues to show he can be a reliable running mate to Cade Cunningham in the backcourt, Detroit should have no issue paying him what he's worth next offseason.