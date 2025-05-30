Pistons Guard Ranked Among Top Free Agents in 2025 NBA Offseason
Last offseason, among the flurry of moves the Detroit Pistons made was signing Malik Beasley to a modest one-year deal. They didn't know it at the time, but it would go on to be one of the best additions the organization has made in recent memory.
As an effective high-volume outside shooter, many expected Beasley to do well on the Pistons. However, playing alongside an elite playmaker like Cade Cunningham did wonders for the journeyman guard. Despite taking on a bench role in Detroit, Beasley still managed to have one of the best campaigns of his NBA career.
Appearing in all 82 games, Beasley averaged 16.3 PPG in his first year with the Pistons. Along with being among the league leaders in three-pointers made, he also shot just shy of 42% from beyond the arc. This production landed Beasley in the Sixth Man of the Year discussion, but he ended up being beaten out by Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.
Now, for a second straight summer, Beasley finds himself in search of a new deal. This likely won't be a struggle for him, as he's sure to garner a lot of interest across the NBA following such an impressive run in 2025.
Before free agency gets underway, Keith Smith of Spotrac has put together a list of the top free agents this offseason for each position. When it comes to shooting guards, Beasley finds himself in the top spot.
Beasley is coming off one of his best seasons. He proved to be a perfect fit with the Pistons. The challenge for Detroit? They only have Non-Bird rights to re-sign Beasley with. That means creating cap space or using the MLE to match or beat offers from other teams.
It might not be an easy feat, but retaining Beasley is something that should be a top priority for the Pistons. He is the exact kind of player Cunningham needs around him, and he's already shown he can be productive in his role.
While multiple teams might come calling, one thing the Pistons have going for them is Beasley's personal ties to the Detroit area. He heavily enjoyed his time with the team on and off the court, which could lead to him wanting to return for another year or more instead of starting over somewhere else.