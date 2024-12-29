Pistons Help LA Lakers Land Jimmy Butler in Latest NBA Mock Trade
Dating back to the offseason, the Detroit Pistons had some of the most financial flexibility of any team in the NBA. Trajan Langdon has kept a lot of space open, making them an interesting team leading up to the trade deadline.
Under the new CBA, it has become harder for teams to seamlessly move big contracts in a trade. This is where a team like the Pistons come in. Numerous reports in recent months have indicated that Langdon has kept cap space open so Detroit can take on money in exchange for draft capital.
As trade season rolls along in the NBA, arguably the biggest name in the rumor mill is Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. Reports continue to surface regarding the All-Star forward, indicating that he could be moved before the February 6th deadline.
Earlier this month, the people at Bleacher Report compiled a series of mock trades that could shake-up the NBA landscape. Among the frameworks was one that gets Butler to the LA Lakers with the help of the Pistons. In the scenario, Detroit takes on Jalen Hood-Schifino and a second-round pick from the Lakers.
In recent years second-round picks have become far more valuable in the NBA. The Pistons could use the pick to take a flier on a prospect, or package the pick in a deal to seek out upgrades. As for Hood-Schifino, the Pistons would be rolling the dice on a former first-round pick who hasn't had much opportunity at the NBA level.
If they decide to keep the long view in mind and don't aggressively seek upgrades at the deadline, taking on bad money for draft picks is the logical route for the Pistons this season.