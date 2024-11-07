Pistons’ Jaden Ivey Avoids Game-Ending Injury vs Hornets
Jalen Duren wasn’t the only player to deal with a setback during Wednesday night’s game between the Detroit Pistons and the Charlotte Hornets. The veteran guard, Jaden Ivey, was down for a bit, visibly uncomfortable. It took him some time to get up and walk back to the Pistons’ bench as he dealt with pain in his shin.
When Ivey left the floor early on during the fourth quarter, he had spent 27 minutes on the court. He was having himself another solid game, shooting 7-15 from the field and knocking down a few three-pointers to produce 17 points.
Ivey also had three rebounds and four assists throughout the outing.
This year, Ivey has been off to a red-hot start. Despite the questions surrounding his fit with Cade Cunningham throughout the summer, Ivey’s progression has made the Pistons’ duo a stellar fit throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season so far.
In eight games, Ivey has produced nearly 20 points per game while shooting at a career-high clip from the field and from deep. Ivey has knocked down 47 percent of his field goals and drilled nearly 40 percent of his threes.
Along with his scoring, Ivey has come down with five rebounds off the glass and dished out four assists per game.
Through the first stretch of games, the Pistons struggled to close out games on top despite putting up a good fight. Last Wednesday, the Pistons took down the Philadelphia 76ers for their first victory of the season. Two games later, the Pistons collected their second win over the Brooklyn Nets.
On Monday night, Ivey and the Pistons hosted the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite being underdogs, the Pistons pulled off the upset victory over LA. Ivey was pivotal in that matchup, producing a season-high 26 points on 62 percent shooting from the field.
Wednesday’s game served as an opportunity for Ivey and the Pistons to build on their first win streak of the year. Amid the battle on the road in Charlotte, the Pistons lost their starting center Jalen Duren. Ivey was the second scare of the night, as he went out after taking a knee to the shin.
Fortunately, Ivey pushed through the pain and returned for the Pistons with roughly six minutes left to go.