Pistons Legend Speaks on Zion Williamson's Future With Pelicans
Following a Hall of Fame playing career with the Detroit Pistons, Joe Dumars has gone on to hold numerous positions across the NBA. Following an extended run with the league office, he finds himself back in a front office role.
Back in April, the Pelicans hired Dumars to be the franchise's new Vice President of Basketball Operations. He'll now be tasked with helping reshape the roster in hopes of becoming a competitive squad in the Western Conference again.
When it comes to the Pelicans, the biggest question hanging over the organization's head is Zion Williamson. Following another injury-ridden campaign, many have speculated on if it's time for the Pelicans to move on from the former No. 1 pick. However, while talking about the topic in a recent interview, he stated the All-Star forward won't be leaving New Orleans anytime soon.
"I've had some real honest conversations with him. Some real direct and honest conversations. We're going to go forward with Zion," Dumars said. "He's going to continue to be a focal point here as we go forward."
For Dumars, this is his third stint as an executive in the NBA. His longest stretch came with the Pistons, where he served in the front office from 2000 to 2014. The franchise had a lot of success under his watch, notably winning an NBA championship in 2004.
Dumars' stance on Williamson does impact the Pistons to some degree, as Detroit has been tossed around as a possible landing spot for him if he became available. Trajan Langdon already has ties to him from his time in the front office. Also, pairing Williamson with Cade Cunningham would give the Pistons an exciting duo to build around for years to come. That said, based on Dumars' remarks, it doesn't seem like this scenario will be becoming a reality in the near future.