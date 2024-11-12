Pistons List New Key Player on Injury Report vs Miami Heat
Heading into the Tuesday night matchup against the Miami Heat, the Detroit Pistons added a new name to the injury report. Isaiah Stewart has popped up on the report as he’s dealing wit han ankle sprain, according to the team. Fortunately, he doesn’t seem to be in danger of missing the matchup.
The Pistons consider Stewart probable to play as of Tuesday morning. If he gets cleared for action, Stewart will resume an important role within the Pistons’ rotation. He could potentially get another nod to start as well.
via @Underdog__NBA: Isaiah Stewart (ankle) listed probable for Tuesday.
Last week, the veteran center Jalen Duren had an awkward landing after grabbing a rebound against the Charlotte Hornets. While he stayed on the court for a small stint after, Duren would wrap the night up with just eight minutes played. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Heading into the matchup against the Atlanta Hawks last Friday, the Pistons considered Duren doubtful to play. When they officially ruled him out, Stewart was bumped up to the starting lineup.
The veteran center played for 32 minutes against the Hawks. During that time, Stewart scored ten points on 63 percent shooting from the field. He generated a double-double by coming down with 11 rebounds. Stewart also had one block on the defensive end in the one-point win over the Hawks.
Heading into Sunday’s game against the Houston Rockets, the situation was the same for the Pistons. Duren was unlikely to play. When they ruled him out, Stewart got his second starting nod of the 2024-2025 season. The team didn’t find the same success, losing to the Rockets by two points.
As for Stewart, he was efficient on offense by making seven of his nine shots from the field for 16 points. He came down with eight rebounds and collected one steal, along with two blocks.
The Pistons will host the Miami Heat for NBA Cup action on Tuesday night. Barring any additional setbacks, it seems Stewart is on pace to play. Whether he starts or comes off the bench will depend on Jalen Duren’s playing status. The veteran center currently has a 50/50 shot to play.