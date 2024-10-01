Pistons News: Cade Cunningham Dips in NBA Player Rankings
Heading into the 2023-2024 NBA season, Cade Cunningham was considered a Top 50 player, according to CBS Sports’ yearly player rankings. Going into the 2024-2025 season, that remains the case, but the young guard took a bit of a dip this time around.
Last year, Cunningham ranked No. 45 on the list. This time around, he comes in at No. 49.
What’s to Blame?
For starters, the Pistons’ struggles didn’t do anybody any favors last season. Monty Williams lost his job after one season. Troy Weaver was removed from the driver’s seat in the front office. Ironically, Cunningham ended up with a reward as he earned a brand new max extension.
But the Pistons are taking on a gamble on the former first-overall pick. While they still believe in the fourth-year veteran, there are still question marks surrounding Cunningham.
“Despite high averages, he struggled heavily with efficiency,” wrote CBS Sports’ Jasmyn Wimbish. “He's coming off a career year, but his performance went largely unnoticed because he played on a 14-win Pistons team. That's a shame, too, because Cunningham displayed all the tools of a franchise player.”
Many applauded Detroit’s decision to max out Cunningham. Some analysts remain bullish on him, betting on multiple All-Star appearances in the future.
Last year, Cunningham played in 62 games. He had a career year from the field by shooting 45 percent and knocking down 36 percent of his threes. With better efficiency in year three, Cunningham produced 23 points and eight assists per game.
Detroit’s front office hopes a new head coach, J.B. Bickerstaff, and additional veteran pieces will help Cunningham utilize a supporting cast he’s never seen before. Maybe that will help him make several jumps on the list next year.