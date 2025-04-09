Pistons' Playoff Standings Climb Takes Hit After Bucks Victory
After spending some time in the Eastern Conference’s fifth seed, the Detroit Pistons are one spot back and trailing by multiple games after the Milwaukee Bucks put together quite the run recently.
The Bucks hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Although the Bucks remain without their starting guard, Damian Lillard, they have managed to find plenty of success in his absence as of late. On Tuesday, Giannis Antetokounmpo produced a triple-double with 23 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists.
Milwaukee took down the Timberwolves with a 110-103 win. Just like that, the Bucks have a five-game winning streak in the works. Their hot streak pops up just as the Pistons are struggling to get out of their current funk.
Over the weekend, the Pistons got a key reinforcement after Cade Cunningham was cleared from a calf contusion. Despite his return, the Pistons still came up short against a Ja Morant-less Grizzlies team with a 109-103 loss.
On Monday, the Pistons hosted the Sacramento Kings. Once again, Cunningham was cleared for action and saw a slight increase in playing time as he works his way fully back. At first, the Pistons were in good shape with a notable double-digit lead.
However, the star trio of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Domantas Sabonis formed a comeback and collected a comfortable win against the Pistons. After losing 127-117, Detroit dropped its fourth game in five matchups.
On Wednesday, the Pistons have another day off before they take on the New York Knicks on Thursday. They’ll enter that matchup trailing by two games. The fifth seed isn’t out of the question just yet, but it’s slipping away. If the standings stay the way they are, the Pistons will go toe-to-toe with the New York Knicks.