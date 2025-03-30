Pistons Pull Receipts to Roast Popular NBA Social Media Account
The Detroit Pistons have been keeping receipts from popular NBA social media accounts. On Saturday night, the team’s X account found an opportunity to roast Legion Hoops one night after the account acknowledged the Pistons’ Friday night win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
via @LegionHoops: The Cade Cunningham-less Pistons just took down the CAVS. Wild scenes in Detroit. 🤯
Without Cade Cunningham, Tobias Harris, and Jaden Ivey, the Pistons took down the Cavs with a 133-122 win. It was their first win against the Cavaliers in several seasons.
Although the Cavs could comfortable coast throughout the remainder of the season since they are 59-15 with a 4.5 lead on the Boston Celtics for the Eastern Conference’s first seed, the Cavs’ situation shouldn’t take away from Detroit’s accomplishment on Friday.
via @DetroitPistons: But wait... a few months ago it was “fReE HiM”, right @LegionHoops?
The original post wasn’t far back. In late December, the Pistons looked like a team that could be battling for a deep Play-In spot. Once they hit their stride, the Pistons entered the top six and haven’t looked back.
At this point in the season, the Pistons are 42-32, placed fifth in the East. The Pistons trail the Indiana Pacers by 1.5 games. They have a 1.5-game lead over the struggling Milwaukee Bucks, who have lost their last three games.
Following Friday’s win over Cleveland, the Pistons will hit the road to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. They are searching for their fourth win in a row. While Cade Cunningham could miss his fourth game, the Pistons are proving to be a threat with or without their All-Star.