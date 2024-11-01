Pistons Rally Behind Veteran with Encouraging Social Media Post
Malik Beasley felt the need to self-motivate on social media earlier this week. The Detroit Pistons veteran took to X to address his shooting slump against the Miami Heat.
“One game doesn’t define me,” Beasley wrote on X. “Shooters shoot.”
In 18 minutes of action against the Heat, Beasley chucked up 12 shots, with seven of them coming from beyond the arc. The veteran made just one of his attempts. Beasley finished the game with three points.
Clearly, the seasoned veteran wasn’t going to get too low based on one performance in October. He just needed a quick pick-up before the Pistons faced the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.
For Beasley and the Pistons, they bounced back after a tough 0-4 start to the season.
Beasley checked in for 25 minutes on Wednesday night in Philly. He put up 11 shots from the field. While his numbers were still down as he made just 36 percent of his attempts, the Pistons guard produced 11 points to lead the Pistons’ bench amid a ten-point upset victory on the road.
After the game, the Pistons’ social media team sent some encouragement Beasley’s way.
@DetroitPistons: Keep shooting, @mbeasy5!
The Pistons added Beasley over the summer via free agency. Coming off of a one-year stint with the Milwaukee Bucks, Beasley was aware he was heading into a rebuilding situation after spending time with an Eastern Conference contender.
As the Pistons are looking to jump out of their losing ways, they hoped Beasley would be a valuable low-cost addition who could bring in veteran leadership and an ability to help with floor-spacing. Aside from his recent 1-12 shooting night, Beasley has shown plenty of value so far.
Prior to the Miami stop, Beasley made 44 percent of his shots from the field, and 50 percent of his threes on nearly seven attempts per game. Of course, the Pistons want their veteran to keep on shooting.