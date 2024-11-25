Pistons Reveal Cade Cunningham’s Injury Report Status vs Raptors
Looking to bounce back after an unsuccessful win, the Detroit Pistons might have to go to work without their star guard, Cade Cunningham, once again.
On Monday night, the Pistons are set to meet with the Toronto Raptors for a matchup. Cade Cunningham has remained on Detroit’s injury report as he continues dealing with a left sacroiliac joint sprain.
According to the official NBA injury report, Cunningham is listed as doubtful for Monday’s game. While that’s a sign the Pistons are likely to miss Cunningham again, it’s a slightly positive scenario as Cunningham’s status has been upgraded, proving he’s progressing in his recovery.
The veteran guard’s injury occurred during the Pistons’ loss against the Charlotte Hornets last Thursday night. Before the Pistons reached overtime, Cunningham took a hard fall. He left the game to get evaluated, and shortly after, the Pistons confirmed Cunningham would not return.
The Pistons nearly completed the comeback but they ended up coming short in the final seconds of overtime. After the loss, there was a lot of concern for Cunningham, especially when Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff didn’t have a definitive update.
Fortunately, Cunningham assured reporters he would be fine. Still, that didn’t guarantee he would be able to return to the court as quickly as the next game.
When the Pistons released their initial injury report against the Orlando Magic, Cunningham was ruled out from the jump. Bickerstaff still couldn’t put a timeline on the guard’s recovery.
"Those injuries are tough," Bickerstaff told reporters in Orlando. "When you take a blow to the tailbone-ish area, that's the core of where your movement starts. He's obviously pretty sore but improving. We'll take it day by day and see how he gets better. ... It's just one of those things where, when he wakes up, see how he feels and whether the additional time off helps."
Malik Beasley entered the starting backcourt to play alongside Jaden Ivey against the Orlando Magic. While the duo had some flashes throughout the matchup, the Pistons couldn’t overcome a thriving shorthanded Magic team.
The Pistons will look to climb out of a three-game hole on Monday when they face the Raptors. For the time being, Cunningham’s status is up in the air.