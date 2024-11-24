Pistons Star Cade Cunningham in Exclusive Company With LeBron James
Heading into this season, the emergence of Cade Cunningham was a primary storyline for the Detroit Pistons. Following a strong campaign last year, the former No. 1 pick has come out of the gates strong.
Through the first month of the season, Cunningham looks to be in the midst of a breakout season. His strong play has been a major catalyst in the Pistons posting a 7-10 record through their first 17 matchups. On the year, Cunningham is currently posting averages of 23.5 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 8.9 APG.
Dating back to before he was taking first overall, Cunningham was viewed as a jumbo-sized point guard who could fill the stat sheet on any given night. With a new head coach and improved supporting cast, he's been able to fully display his capabilities on the offensive end. Along with having a three-game streak of recording a triple-double, Cunningham is among the league leaders with four total.
As Cunningham continues to emerge as a bright young star, he finds himself in an exclusive group with some of the game's top talents. He is one of three players with at least 350 points, 100 rebounds, and 100 assists. The others being LA Lakers star LeBron James and Luka Doncic.
Over the summer, the Pistons gave Cunningham a max extension in hopes of him continue to develop into a star for the franchise. In the first few weeks of the season, he appears capable of taking on that mantle.
For the time being, the Pistons will have to find a way to survive without Cunningham in the lineup. He has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic after taking a nasty fall in Thursday's matchup against the Hornets.