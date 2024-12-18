Pistons Star Cade Cunningham in Exclusive Company With LeBron James
When it comes to breakout players in the NBA this season, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham should be among the first names mentioned. The former No. 1 pick is putting together his best season in the pros, emerging as one of the game's top young players in the process.
Cunningham has had multiple dominant outings this season, but his performance on Monday was one of his best. With Pistons down multiple starters, he stepped up in a big way in an overtime thriller against the Miami Heat. Cunningham notched a triple-double in the one-point win, finishing with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and a career-high 18 assists.
This performance marked Cunningham's sixth triple-double of the year, and kept him in some exclusive company with two of the NBA's top stars. He is one of three players with at least five triple-doubles, with Nikola Jokic and LeBron James being the other two.
Through 23 games, Cunningham is averaging career highs across the board at 23.5 PPG, 7.5 RPG, and 9.5 APG. His playmaking numbers are good for third best in the league, trailing only Jokic (9.9 APG) and Trae Young (12.1 APG).
Behind Cunningham's strong play, the Pistons have looked like a completely rejuvinated team. They are far ahead of their win pace from last year, sitting in 10th place in the Eastern Conference with an 11-16 record.
As he continues to this breakout campaign, Cunningham continues to receive more league-wide recognition. With Detroit making their way up the standings, the young guard has a compelling case to be named an All-Star. Nonetheless, Cunningham has proven that he is capable of being the "franchise guy" to lead them into the future.