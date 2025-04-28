Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Opens up on Game 4 No-Call vs Knicks
Thanks to another strong performance from Cade Cunningham, the Detroit Pistons found themselves with an opportunity to win Game 4 and even their series with the Knicks. After a chaotic finish, the All-Star guard shared his thoughts on what quickly became the biggest topic of the matchup.
In what would be the game's final possession, the Pistons found themselves with the ball trailing by one. As expected, they went to Cunningham in hopes the former No. 1 pick could come up big for them in the clutch. He'd end up getting a clean mid-range shot off, but it didn't fall.
Both sides battled for the ball below the rim, with it eventually leaking out into the corner. Tim Hardaway Jr. quickly secured it and got off a shot before the final buzzer sounded. Knicks forward Josh Hart bumped into him during the attempt, but the refs didn't blow the whistle. Hardaway Jr.'s shot didn't fall, giving the Knicks a nail-biting 94-93 victory to go up 3-1 in the series.
The final play ended up being a major topic of conversation in the locker room and on social media postgame. Many felt a foul should have been called, even the officials. In the pool report after Game 4, referee David Guthrie stated that Hart should have been assessed a foul for his contact with Hardaway Jr. on the game's final shot.
When asked about how things unfolded, Cunningham responded by saying he isn't surprised the refs didn't blow the whistle on Hardaway Jr.'s potential game-winner.
"I want to say yes because it's a foul," Cunningham told reporters. "But I can't say I'm surprised."
This gut-punching loss capped off what was a dominant afternoon from the Pistons' star guard. Cunningham did it all in Game 4, notching his first career postseason triple-double. In 42 minutes of action, he logged 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.
Though the officials admitted they missed a call on the play, it's something the Pistons can't dwell on. Instead, they need to focus on keeping their season alive. Cunningham and company will now head back to New York for Game 5 on Tuesday.