Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Reflects on Playoff Debut vs Knicks
After a breakout campaign in the regular season, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham finally got to showcase his talents in the postseason. Following a thrilling Game 1 matchup vs the New York Knicks, the All-Star guard reflected on his first taste of playoff action.
Amid his emergence over the past six months, many awaited anxiously to see what the former No. 1 pick would do in his first taste of playoff action. Despite having to deal with an array of wings, Cunningham did what he could to put the Pistons in a position to steal a win on the road.
Cunningham rarely left the floor in his postseason debut, logging 39 minutes on Saturday night. Similar to the regular season, he filled the entire box score. Cunningham went on to finish the game with 21 points, six rebounds, and 12 assists.
For most of the night, it looked as though the Pistons were going to stun the basketball world and steal a game on the road. However, things didn't end up playing out that way. Following a massive fourth-quarter run by the Knicks, they were able to walk out with a 123-112 victory.
Following the loss, Cunningham opened up on playing under the bright lights of the postseason. He is already putting what unfolded behind him and shifting all his focus to Game 2.
"It was pretty much what I expected," Cunningham said. "It was fun. It was a lot of fun being out there. I enjoyed it a lot. Was loud in there, it was rocking. Those are the best games to play in. So we're excited, we're excited to for this series to keep going. I am ready for Game 2."
Now that they have an understanding of what the playoff atmosphere is like, the Pistons can settle in and make the necessary adjustments. They'll have Sunday off to regroup before taking the MSG floor again on Monday night for Game 2.