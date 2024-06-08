Pistons Star Expected to Receive Sizable Extension This Summer
One of the biggest stories for the Detroit Pistons this offseason is the massive amount of cap space they have at their disposal. While that will be going towards free agents, reports suggest they are ready to use future money on an extension to a key member of their young core.
While breaking down the Pistons in a mailbag for The Athletic, James Edwards III dove into Cade Cunningham's future in Detroit. His contract for next season is locked in at $13.9 million, and he is set to his restricted free agency in the summer of 2025. That said. Edwards cited that it's very likely the Pistons hand the former No. 1 pick a max extension this offseason.
I'm 99.9 percent sure that Cunningham gets an extension this offseason. I don't want to say 100 percent because you never know what can happen, but I'd be stunned if the 2021 No. 1 overall pick doesn't sign a max rookie extension.
Since being drafted with the top pick in 2021, Cunningham has been the top performer of the Pistons' young core. He hit the ground running from the start, averaging 17.4 PPG and 5.6 APG en route to being a finalist for Rookie of the Year.
Last season, Cunningham looked to be taking another big step forward. However, he ended up missing most of the 2023 season due to injury. However, the young guard managed to get his career back on track this season.
While the Pistons fell short of expectations, Cunningham was one of the main bright spots. He played in over 60 games, and posted averages of 22.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 7.5 APG. Given the potential he's shown since entering the league, it'd be foolish for Detroit not to give Cunningham an extension that would match his peers.