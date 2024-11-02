Pistons Turning Tough Beatdown by Knicks Into Game-Changing Lesson
The New York Knicks showed no mercy against the Detroit Pistons, and they made it clear early on in Friday’s game that they aren’t willing to allow the Pistons to hang around as long as they are feeling a good rhythm on the court.
Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff didn’t mince words describing what type of game it was.
“Sometimes, you have to get your a— kicked in order to learn the hard way,” Bickerstaff told reporters after the game,
The Pistons were winless for the first four games of the 2024-2025 NBA season. On Wednesday night, they sealed the deal with a win on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite being 1-4 heading into Friday’s game against the Knicks, the Pistons have earned a lot of praise for putting up a good fight night in and night out.
The Knicks weren’t going to let the Pistons keep the trend rolling, though.
“Because we’ve been so competitive in these games, people are showing you a different level of respect,” Bickerstaff explained to his team.
“They are going to bring their A-game to start games. Knicks are obviously a really good basketball team, but when you earn people’s respect, they are not going to just turn it on and try to figure it out late in the game. They are coming out to match that energy that we’ve been playing with, that competitiveness that we’ve been playing with. And teams scout you. They know how hard our guys have played these first five games. We have to expect that.”
Through one half of action, the Knicks held a lead as large as 33 points. They were out in front from the jump and never looked back. Being on the wrong end of a large lead isn’t foreign to the Pistons this season, but they’ve managed to overcome it more often than not.
Friday was the first time the game went out of reach and never came back.
The Knicks defeated the Pistons 128-98. Detroit was knocked down to a 1-5 record as the Knicks advanced to 3-2. The Pistons have been brought back down to earth after defeating Philly for their first and only win of the year.
Bickerstaff sees a lesson in the situation.
“We have to have the approach every single night,” the head coach concluded. “You want people to respect you. You got to go and take it. It’s what you’re aiming for in this league—your opponent’s respect—lesson learned for us. We’ll take it, learn from it, and be better.”
Following a loss against the Knicks, the Pistons will visit the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday to fire up a back-to-back set. The Los Angeles Lakers will meet the Pistons in Detroit on Monday.