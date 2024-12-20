Portland Trail Blazers Guard Named as Good Fit for Detroit Pistons
With trade season underway in the NBA, the Detroit Pistons are going to be an interesting team to watch in the coming weeks. Not only do they have the most financial flexibility in the league, but their early-season success could shift them from a seller to a buyer.
As deals already start happening around the league, the people at The Athletic put together a draft big board with all the potential players who could be on the move. Among those mentioned was Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons. At 25 years old, the former first-round pick doesn't match the franchise's timeline amid their recent youth movement. When mentioning best fits for Simons in the trade market, the Pistons were among the teams mentioned.
On a good team, Simons is probably more of a sixth man as opposed to a definite starter. It's possible he could find the right team and role that allows him to be a starter on a great team. But right now, his game profiles best as a microwave scorer off of the bench.
With numerous standout defenders on the roster, the Pistons are capable of hiding Simons' play on that end of the floor. While his numbers this season don't jump off the page, his full body of work in the NBA suggests he could be a good fit in Detroit.
Over the past two years, Simons has been a 20-plus point scorer who shot nearly 40% from three on high-volume. He is exactly the kind of off-ball guard the Pistons should be looking for to pair with Cade Cunningham. Simons not only provides a secondary scoring punch, but adds another efficient shooter to the mix.
Simons is signed through this season and next at around $25 million, so Detroit wouldn't have to take on massive long-term money. They'd be able to take a flier on the 25-year-old to see if he can co-exist well alongside the Pistons' franchise guard. Given their current cap situation
From a fit perspective, Simons is a player who could make a lot of sense for the Pistons. Also, with his dip in production this season, they might be able to acquire him at a cheaper price. He might not be a name who jumps off the page, but Simons could be a player who helps the Pistons keep trending in the right direction.