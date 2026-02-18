Detroit Pistons Look to Keep Winning Streak Alive After All-Star Break

The Detroit Pistons have a tough road ahead of them in the coming games after the All-Star break. The Pistons will start on that road with a trip to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks. The Pistons are 2-0 against the Knicks this season, with the more impressive win of the two coming in their last time against each other, when the Pistons were able to hold New York to a Knicks season low of 80 points.

The last time out for the Pistons against New York, they were able to limit Jalen Brunson to 15 percent from the floor in the first half, the worst mark of his career when taking 10+ field goal attempts in the first two quarters. Brunson would end 4/20 from the floor.

Pistons Look to Build on Six-Game Gap With Knicks

The Pistons are currently 40-13, good enough for first place in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks are currently 35-20 and are six games back of the Pistons. Both sides are 8-2 in their last 10 games with just 29 games left to play in the regular season.

Detroit should be well rested after the All-Star break. Superstar Cade Cunningham has been playing some of the best basketball of his career and the Pistons are getting production everywhere from their bench. The Pistons will go into the game against New York needing more production than usual from their bench, as Jalen Duren will have to sit for his role in the on-court fight against the Hornets that saw him received a two-game suspension.

The Pistons will also be without Isaiah Stewart, who received a seven-game ban for his role. Stewart will return for the Pistons on March third against the Cavaliers while Duren will return for Detroit on Saturday against the Bulls.

Knicks guard OG Anouby was thought to be a game-time decision in this matchup, but he will be good to go as he was suffering a toe-nail injury. Anouby is averaging 16.6 points per game for New York.

Pistons Will Need Bench Production in Showdown With Knicks

Feb 11, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) dribbles to the net against the Toronto Raptors during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

If the Pistons can get the same production from their bench that they did before the All-Star break, they will have a great chance to come away from MSG with a win.

The Pistons are 18-7 on the road this season. Detroit is averaging 116 points on the road while shooting 31 percent from beyond the arc when away from Detroit.