Possible Detroit Pistons Target Speaks on Free Agency Decision
With there still some time before things officially get underway, there is no telling what Trajan Langdon plans to do with the Detroit Pistons roster this offseason. About a month before having to make a decision, one possible target opened up on his feelings heading into free agency.
Looking at the center market this summer, Bobby Portis is going to be a key name to watch. He’s been one of the best reserve big men in the league for the Milwaukee Bucks, and has a $13.4 million player option for next season. If he does decide to hit the market, countless teams are sure to be interested in him.
On Friday, Portis was a guest on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back to discuss an array of topics across the NBA. During the interview, his free agency decision came up. Portis understands the league is a business and anything can happen, but he wasn’t shy about being happy if he’s able to continue his career with the Bucks.
“Love Milwaukee, love playing with the Bucks,” Portis said. “Obviously I’ve been here for five years now, we won a championship throughout that run…I would love to be in Milwaukee, they call me the mayor here right.”
If Portis does decide to test the open market, the Pistons should certainly have him on their radar. He is a versatile piece who could instantly raise Detroit’s ceiling on both ends.
Having played power forward and center throughout his career, Portis can slot in at either frontcourt spot. This gives J.B. Bickerstaff options, most notably the ability to create jumbo-sized lineup combinations. Because he’s an effective floor-spacer, Portis can easily play alongside Jalen Duren or Isaiah Stewart and not create a log jam around the rim.
Last season, Portis averaged 13.9 PPG and 8.4 RPG while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Between his complementary skill set and championship experience, he’d be a solid veteran option on this Pistons team as they look to keep climbing the ladder in the East.